Murder Mystery Campfire
Murder Mystery Campfire
Earthplace and Who Are We Kiddin’ team up for chills and thrills! Join us for a live-action ‘whodunnit’ around the ill-fated campfire. Actors and guests will mix, and when the first murder occurs, it’s up to you and your fellow campers to solve the case before it happens again!
Light refreshments will be provided. This event is for adults only.
Earthplace
$45/$50
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Earthplace
203.557.4400
info@earthplace.org
Earthplace
10 Woodside LaneWestport, Connecticut 06880
(203) 557-4400
info@earthplace.org