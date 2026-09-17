Mountain Maidens Folk Show at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Oct. 18th

The Mountain Maidens Folk Show will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on October 18th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....

About The Mountain Maidens

These three dynamic voices, blended in splendid ancient and modern harmonies will lift your spirit, excite your senses and warm your heart.An Afternoon of Folk, Irish and Acoustic Covers in Splendid Three-part harmony on guitars, banjo, mandolin, ukelele and more.