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Mountain Maidens Folk Show at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Oct. 18th

Mountain Maidens Folk Show at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Oct. 18th

The Mountain Maidens Folk Show will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on October 18th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....

About The Mountain Maidens

These three dynamic voices, blended in splendid ancient and modern harmonies will lift your spirit, excite your senses and warm your heart.An Afternoon of Folk, Irish and Acoustic Covers in Splendid Three-part harmony on guitars, banjo, mandolin, ukelele and more.

Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
Free with Admission Ticket
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
(631) 689-5888
info@limusichalloffame.org
https://www.limusichalloffame.org/museum/
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
97 Main Street
Stony Brook , New York 11970
(631) 689-5888
info@limusichalloffame.org
https://www.limusichalloffame.org/museum/