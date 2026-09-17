Mountain Maidens Folk Show at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Oct. 18th
Mountain Maidens Folk Show at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Oct. 18th
The Mountain Maidens Folk Show will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on October 18th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.
For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....
About The Mountain Maidens
These three dynamic voices, blended in splendid ancient and modern harmonies will lift your spirit, excite your senses and warm your heart.An Afternoon of Folk, Irish and Acoustic Covers in Splendid Three-part harmony on guitars, banjo, mandolin, ukelele and more.
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
Free with Admission Ticket
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
(631) 689-5888
info@limusichalloffame.org
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
97 Main StreetStony Brook , New York 11970
(631) 689-5888
info@limusichalloffame.org