MONTHLY Poetry Series-OPEN MIC ~FREE ~High School-Adult~

Danbury's Poet Laureate, Cheryl Panosian, welcomes local poets to a monthly reading and open mic!

Larry Moore Mouning's artist name is: " Meter." My chosen African name is Nantambo, meaning Man of Destiny. He is a Visual Artist, Spoken Word Poet, and Musician who grew up in Danbury CT in the late 1960s and 70s, He attended the Harambee Center for Youth and Community Services, created in the Civil Rights era to service the underserved of our community. At Harambee, he was instructed in the Creative Arts, Educated, Mentored, and exposed to social and political awareness that inspired him to develop and pursue the Creative Arts expressions, communicating consciousness, awakening the Strength, Harmony, and life enrichment of the Beauty of Creativity. Today, he is the Executive Director of the Harambee Center Program, where he is honored to give back to the community the Creative Education

For High School Students and Adults Questions? Contact Anh at atranng@danburylibrary.org