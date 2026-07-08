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Monroe Summer Orchestra: Pan American Concert

Monroe Summer Orchestra: Pan American Concert

This is the Monroe Summer Orchestra's second annual summer concert! Featured in episode 13 of Good at Heart, we are an all-volunteer group based in Monroe. Our big concert is at the end of July, and we will be playing Antonín Dvořák's ninth symphony, Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez, an elegy by Gabriel Fauré (featuring local cellist Gjorgj Kroqi), and more!

Admission is free, but donations are welcome (and encouraged).

Masuk High School
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Monroe Summer Orchestra
2037679125
avhgptws.avcevyll@gmail.com
https://monroeorchestra.wixsite.com/monroeorchestra

Artist Group Info

Monroe Summer Orchestra
avhgptws.avcevyll@gmail.com
https://www.monroectorchestra.org/
Masuk High School
1014 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, Connecticut 06468
https://mhs.monroeps.org/