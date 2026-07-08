Monroe Summer Orchestra: Pan American Concert

This is the Monroe Summer Orchestra's second annual summer concert! Featured in episode 13 of Good at Heart, we are an all-volunteer group based in Monroe. Our big concert is at the end of July, and we will be playing Antonín Dvořák's ninth symphony, Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez, an elegy by Gabriel Fauré (featuring local cellist Gjorgj Kroqi), and more!

Admission is free, but donations are welcome (and encouraged).