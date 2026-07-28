Monarch Conservation
Monarch Conservation
Monarchs are an iconic species known for their migration and beauty. Join Nancy Tipping, Xerces Society Ambassador, as she explores the world of monarch butterflies, their life histories, threats, and simple actions you can take to help conserve them.
The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation is an international nonprofit organization that protects the natural world through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats.
Waterford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Xerces Society for Inter-vertebrate Conservation
nancy.tipping@gmail.com
Waterford Public Library
49 Rope Ferry RoadWaterford, Connecticut 06385
860-444-5805
waterfordlibrary@waterfordct.org