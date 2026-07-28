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Monarch Conservation

Monarch Conservation

Monarchs are an iconic species known for their migration and beauty. Join Nancy Tipping, Xerces Society Ambassador, as she explores the world of monarch butterflies, their life histories, threats, and simple actions you can take to help conserve them.

The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation is an international nonprofit organization that protects the natural world through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats.

Waterford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Xerces Society for Inter-vertebrate Conservation
nancy.tipping@gmail.com
https://www.xerces.org/
Waterford Public Library
49 Rope Ferry Road
Waterford, Connecticut 06385
860-444-5805
waterfordlibrary@waterfordct.org
https://www.waterfordct.org/library