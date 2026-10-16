The New Haven Museum will host their second annual Mid-Autumn Festival/Diwali Mash-Up—highlighting two joyous celebrations brought to the Elm City from across Asia—on Sunday, October 25, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. Offered in partnership with the Asian Pacific American Coalition of Connecticut, the event is included with museum admission.

Sweet treats and music will be available to enjoy throughout the afternoon. At 1 p.m., in celebration of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival, Mahjong Haven will offer two hours of Hong Kong-style mahjong playtime, including lessons for beginners and free play for all. Mahjong Haven is passionate about teaching mahjong and creating a vibrant community through this exciting cultural game.

Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually by many people and communities across Asia (particularly in East and Southeast Asia) and the Asian diaspora worldwide, marks a time of gratitude for the autumn harvest, family togetherness, community, and wholeness.

At 3:15 p.m. Members of Yale Rangeela—Yale University’s first undergraduate Bollywood fusion dance team— will perform a variety of pieces drawing from Indian classical dances, regional Indian folk dances, traditional theater, and Western pop culture, as well as offer a workshop for attendees to try out some moves. Diwali, the annual Hindu Festival of Lights, represents the spiritual triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali is celebrated across Asia (particularly in South Asia), as well as the Asian diaspora worldwide.