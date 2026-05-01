Memorial Day Weekend Silent Disco Dance Party

The Silent Disco Dance Party returns to the Furman Garden with everyone’s favorite DJs. Mister Lama will spin iconic disco and funk tunes, ZiggaSun will drop hip-hop and rap, beats, and Schvitz-a-Lot will blast the most danceable pop hits from the ’80s to today. Get your most fun-loving group of friends together and grab some headphones, choose your channel, and dance the night away under the stars in a high-energy, all-ages celebration of sound. And for those who don’t feel like dancing, spectating is almost as fun!

Wine, beer, cocktails, and snacks will be available for purchase from Louise & Howie’s Coffee Cart.