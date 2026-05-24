Meet the Basket Weavers Guild of Eastern Long Island: An Open Weave

Meet the Basket Weavers Guild of Eastern Long Island, a group of individuals preserving the art and craft of traditional basket-making on Long Island.

Basketry, the art and craft of making interwoven objects, usually containers, from pliable vegetable or animal fibers, is not only an ancient craft but also a cross-cultural practice practiced by humans worldwide. Before moldable plastics were invented, weaving, braiding, coiling and knotting made everything from dwellings to clothing to ropes, dishware and containers. Modern basketry, which is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, is a creative art form as well as a responsible alternative to disposable plastic bags and plasticware – baskets of every kind are useful, beautiful, renewable, long-lasting, and if need be, biodegradable. This is an Open Weave event – members of the guild will be working on their individual basket projects together. Guests are welcome to watch and ask questions.

Basket Weavers Guild of Eastern Long Island (BWGELI)’s mission is to promote and preserve the art and skill of making baskets for future generations. Members gather monthly and are generous with their knowledge. They share their individual basket successes with each other, experiment with new (sometimes very old) weaving techniques and discuss and/or demonstrate the possible uses of a variety of basket-making materials such as local vines, grasses, oak and cedar (instead of the traditional rattan). When possible, professional teachers are brought in to teach new techniques or the use of other materials. Members of the BWGELI can be found demonstrating their craft at local museums, fairs or parks throughout the year. Basket weaving instructors Tina Pearsall and Carol Losquadro have been weaving for over 25 years and are enthusiastic about sharing their passion for basketry with others who wish to learn this practical and timeless art form.

AGES: All Ages

WEATHER: weather permitting

SPECIAL NOTES: Please dress appropriately to be outdoors: comfortable shoes and socks, wide-brimmed hats, sunscreen, insect repellent and water are recommended. To be a source of healthy insects for our birds and other insect-feeding wildlife, Landcraft does not spray the garden to manage ticks. Please take appropriate precautions.