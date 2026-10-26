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Marley Bone to Perform at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Nov. 15th

Marley Bone to Perform at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Nov. 15th

Marley Bone will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on November 15th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....

About Marley Bone

Marley Bone serves up a high-energy blend of rockabilly, roots rock and good old-fashioned rock & roll, with a sound that tips its hat to the past without getting stuck there. Fueled by twangy guitars, a driving rhythm section and a healthy dose of swagger, Marley Bone brings an original spin to the music that made jukeboxes shake and dance floors move.

Based in New York, the band has been making the rounds of the NYC and Long Island music scenes, building a reputation for lively shows and original songs. After only a year of live performances, Marley Bone is making plenty of noise on the original music circuit.

Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
Free with Admission Ticket
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
(631) 689-5888
info@limusichalloffame.org
https://www.limusichalloffame.org/museum/
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
97 Main Street
Stony Brook , New York 11970
(631) 689-5888
info@limusichalloffame.org
https://www.limusichalloffame.org/museum/