Marian Mastrorilli to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Oct.4th

Marian Mastrorilli and Glenn Govier will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on September 13th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/events/

About Marian Mastrorilli

Marian Mastrorilli has been writing and performing "folk that rocks!" in the NY area since her late 20's. After claiming Huntington as a new hometown in 2018, she's been making headway in Long Island's acoustic community. Her latest CD Sea Salt and Sawdust, released in March 2025, landed on the FAI Folk Charts at #33 for Folk DJs Top Albums that month, with tracks gaining airplay on over 55 shows internationally. She's been a featured performer at LIMEHOF, NOOM (North Shore Original Open Mic), Folkie Fest and Songwriters of Long Island, as well as Acoustic All-Stars, Music from the Hive and more, usually backed by her husband Glenn Govier on bass. The video for one of her most popular songs, At Palisades, was featured at NJ's Ridgewood Film Festival and has gotten over 99K views. As a well-established Hudson Valley artist for over 10 years, Marian led the premier acoustic quartet Project Mercury. In addition to her own recording project, Marian has contributed harmonies to the newest releases from Hank Stone and Phil Kennelty. She will return to the studio soon to begin a new project. For more info, visit https://marianmastrorilli.com.