Marc Shaiman: Never Mind the Happy

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award–winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman comes to Guild Hall to celebrate his New York Times best selling memoir, Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner. Known for his acclaimed work across Broadway, film, and television—including Hairspray, Smash, and Mary Poppins Returns—Shaiman reflects on a five-decade career defined by collaboration, creativity, and resilience.

In conversation with Tony Award–winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman, Shaiman offers an intimate look at the artists, influences, and experiences that have shaped his singular voice. By turns candid, humorous, and deeply personal, the evening explores the realities of a life in the arts and the stories behind some of his most beloved work.

A special guest will join for a live performance celebrating Shaiman’s oeuvre.