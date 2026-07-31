“Clothing is a tangible and relatable window into the past, and a great way to connect us with history,” says seamstress and historical researcher Emily Stringham, a purveyor of authentic and exquisitely crafted period clothing to museums and living-history sites around the globe. Stringham will bring some of her finest work to the Pardee-Morris House during, “Mantua-Maker and Milliner: An Exploration of Women’s Trades in the 18th Century,” on Sunday, August 16, 2026, 12-4 p.m. For weather updates check our Facebook/Instagram pages or visit newhavenmuseum.org.

Stringham, who is also is the owner of the renowned shop, “At the Sign of the Golden Scissors,” will guide visitors on an exploration of 18th-century gown making and millinery, two of the most common female-dominated trades of the period. She will discuss how women’s clothing, specifically gowns and mantuas and their accessories, were created and worn by women in the New England area during the American Revolution. Hand-stitched examples of gowns, caps and other fashionable accessories from her shop will be available to view in person.

Noting her life-long love of history and historical clothing, Stringham adds that her mother taught her how to sew, and as a teenager she began collecting vintage and antique clothing. “When I entered the world of living history, I really became interested in learning how to make items using historical techniques. I continue to enjoy studying and collecting antique and vintage textiles to learn from and to use as inspiration for my work.” She adds, ”The wonderful thing about studying historical clothing is that there is always something new to learn.”