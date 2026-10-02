Making Buddhist Images in the Modern World: Stories from Tibet

Join us for a presentation on traditional Tibetan Buddhist paintings, known as thangkas, featuring anthropologist Dr. Ming Xue. The program begins with a 26-minute screening of the documentary film "A Woman Who Paints Thangkas" (2019), followed by a presentation and discussion drawing from Dr. Xue's book, Painting Thangkas on the Tibetan Plateau (2025). The film explores the inspiring story of the first Tibetan woman to run her own studio and train both male and female apprentices in the region.

About the Speaker: Dr. Ming Xue holds a Ph.D. in anthropology from UCLA and is a Research Associate in the Anthropology Division at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.