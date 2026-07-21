Lulada Club: NYC's All Women Salsa Orchestra - FREE SHOW

Experience the captivating rhythms of Lulada Club, an electrifying all-women salsa band setting the New York City music scene ablaze. Through meticulous curation, vocalist and director Andrea Chavarro has assembled a cohort of accomplished and brilliant New York-based musicians, each with unique merits. Infused with an irresistible blend of vibrancy and skill, these remarkable women command the stage, welcoming salserxs of all levels and ages.

Drawing inspiration from her Cali, Colombia heritage—the global epicenter of salsa—Andrea embarked on a mission to address the void of female ensembles within the live music scene in New York City. This ambition led to the creation of Lulada Club in 2022. Renowned for their masterful interpretations of vintage tropical rhythms encompassing salsa, bolero, and cha-cha-cha, the powerhouse band pays homage to the icons while offering a fresh perspective through their original tunes.