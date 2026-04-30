Love's Arc: Desire & Heartbreak in English Baroque Song

Sunday, May 17 at 3 PM (Doors at 2 PM)

Tickets: $45

Come enjoy the beauty of English Baroque song this May. Soprano Sarah Hawkey and lutenist Kevin Payne present Love’s Arc: Desire and Heartbreak in English Baroque Song, an intimate afternoon of music by beloved English Baroque composers Henry Purcell, John Dowland, and their contemporaries. Tracing love, passion, heartbreak, and grief, these centuries-old songs feel vividly alive today—inviting listeners to time-travel and experience the enduring emotional resonance of love across centuries.

About the Artists

Sarah Hawkey

Soprano Sarah Hawkey is known for her ability to make early music feel intimate and alive for today’s audiences. She has performed with the New York Philharmonic and LA Opera, with appearances at the Salzburg Festival, the Verbier Festival, Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, the Boston Early Music Festival, Bard Summerscape, and in numerous performances at Carnegie Hall. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, on NPR and WNYC, and on PBS Great Performances.

A baroque specialist, Sarah focuses on 17th- and 18th-century repertoire, with particular emphasis on the music of Barbara Strozzi, alongside works by J.S. Bach, Handel, and Vivaldi. She is currently preparing her debut solo album devoted entirely to Strozzi’s works.

Sarah also loves performing new classical music and appeared in the original cast of p r i s m, a world-premiere opera produced by Beth Morrison Projects in collaboration with LA Opera and the PROTOTYPE Festival, for which composer Ellen Reid was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Music.

Sarah is the founder of Blossom Voice Studio in Weston, CT, and has led educational programs and workshops at The Juilliard School, Princeton University, and William Paterson University.

Kevin Payne

Lutenist Kevin Payne is active as a recitalist, accompanist, and continuo player. Recent ensemble work includes performances with Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, Twelfth Night, Blue Heron, Handel and Haydn Society, and Bach Collegium San Diego. Festival appearances include Caramoor, Tanglewood, Spoleto, and Newport Classical. Performance venues include Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the National Concert Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden, Germany. His playing has been broadcast on a number of nationally syndicated radio programs, including Sunday Baroque and Performance Today.

WSHU is a Community Partner for The Granite’s Spring 2026 Classical Music Sundays

