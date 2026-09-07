Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival Day 3
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival Day 3
The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival returns for its second year at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street) from September 25th through September 27th, starting at 11am. Check the website for tickets and daily passes.
Full film schedule and details available at limusichalloffame.org/music-documentary-film-schedule/
This year’s festival has expanded significantly in scope over last year’s and will include 43 short and feature-length music documentary films, live performances, and Q&A panel discussions to be held in two theaters. Featured artists in the films include Ann Wilson, Kenny Loggins, Billy Preston, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, Biz Markie, Beastie Boys, James Taylor, Foo Fighters, Paquito D’Rivera, John Popper, Billy Joel, James, The Rose, Peter, Paul & Mary, Iggy Pop, Nash the Slash, Eraserheads, Yello, Robert Charlebois, Alceu Valença, Madalitso Band, Sugar, Leiva, Mark Fry, and JVC Force, among others.
In addition to the United States, the festival includes films with ties to 14 other countries, including Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Japan, the Philippines, Malawi, Brazil, Iran, Malta, and Australia. Sixteen films are premiering on Long Island, including three world premieres.
Day 3- Sunday, September 27th 11 am-1pm
Paquito D’Rivera: from Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall (New York Premiere)
Feature | United States | 73 Minutes | English, Spanish
After the screening: A live conversation with Director Juan Mandelbaum.
Sunset and the Mockingbird
Short | United States | 29 Minutes | English
A Gift for Ethan
Short | United States | 23 Minutes | English
Where the Water Meets the Land (North American Premiere)
Short | Canada | 26 Minutes | English
Four Hands
Short | France | 17 Minutes | French
After the screening: A live conversation with Director Hélène Sevaux.
Until My Voice Breaks (United States Premiere)
Feature | Spain | 90 Minutes | Spanish
Peter Gabriel: Sledgehammer Revealed
Feature | United Kingdom | 61 Minutes | English
Oh Yeah
Short | United States | 17 Minutes | English
Eraserheads: COMBO ON THE RUN
Feature | Philippines, United States | 101 Minutes | English, Tagalog
After the screening: A live conversation with Director Maria Diana Ventura
Peter Asher: Everywhere Man
Feature | United States, United Kingdom | 117 Minutes | English
The Extraordinary Life of Robert Charlebois
Feature | Canada | 91 Minutes | French
After the screening: A live conversation with Director Louis-Philippe Eno
Recife Tem Um Coração (Recife Has a Heart)
Short | Brazil | 20 Minutes | Portuguese
Newport & The Great Folk Dream
Feature | United States | 99 Minutes | English
After the screening: A live conversation with Producer Joe Lauro.