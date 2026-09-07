Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival Day 3

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival returns for its second year at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street) from September 25th through September 27th, starting at 11am. Check the website for tickets and daily passes.

Full film schedule and details available at limusichalloffame.org/music-documentary-film-schedule/

This year’s festival has expanded significantly in scope over last year’s and will include 43 short and feature-length music documentary films, live performances, and Q&A panel discussions to be held in two theaters. Featured artists in the films include Ann Wilson, Kenny Loggins, Billy Preston, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, Biz Markie, Beastie Boys, James Taylor, Foo Fighters, Paquito D’Rivera, John Popper, Billy Joel, James, The Rose, Peter, Paul & Mary, Iggy Pop, Nash the Slash, Eraserheads, Yello, Robert Charlebois, Alceu Valença, Madalitso Band, Sugar, Leiva, Mark Fry, and JVC Force, among others.

In addition to the United States, the festival includes films with ties to 14 other countries, including Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Japan, the Philippines, Malawi, Brazil, Iran, Malta, and Australia. Sixteen films are premiering on Long Island, including three world premieres.

Day 3- Sunday, September 27th 11 am-1pm

Paquito D’Rivera: from Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall (New York Premiere)

Feature | United States | 73 Minutes | English, Spanish

After the screening: A live conversation with Director Juan Mandelbaum.

Sunset and the Mockingbird

Short | United States | 29 Minutes | English

A Gift for Ethan

Short | United States | 23 Minutes | English

Where the Water Meets the Land (North American Premiere)

Short | Canada | 26 Minutes | English

Four Hands

Short | France | 17 Minutes | French

After the screening: A live conversation with Director Hélène Sevaux.

Until My Voice Breaks (United States Premiere)

Feature | Spain | 90 Minutes | Spanish

Peter Gabriel: Sledgehammer Revealed

Feature | United Kingdom | 61 Minutes | English

Oh Yeah

Short | United States | 17 Minutes | English

Eraserheads: COMBO ON THE RUN

Feature | Philippines, United States | 101 Minutes | English, Tagalog

After the screening: A live conversation with Director Maria Diana Ventura

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man

Feature | United States, United Kingdom | 117 Minutes | English

The Extraordinary Life of Robert Charlebois

Feature | Canada | 91 Minutes | French

After the screening: A live conversation with Director Louis-Philippe Eno

Recife Tem Um Coração (Recife Has a Heart)

Short | Brazil | 20 Minutes | Portuguese

Newport & The Great Folk Dream

Feature | United States | 99 Minutes | English

After the screening: A live conversation with Producer Joe Lauro.

