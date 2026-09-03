Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival Day 2

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival returns for its second year at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street) from September 25th through September 27th, from 11am to 9pm. Check the website for tickets and daily passes.

Full film schedule and details available at limusichalloffame.org/music-documentary-film-schedule/

This year’s festival has expanded significantly from last year’s and will include 43 short and feature-length music documentary films, live performances, and Q&A panel discussionsheld in two theaters. Featured artists in the films include Ann Wilson, Kenny Loggins, Billy Preston, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, Biz Markie, Beastie Boys, James Taylor, Foo Fighters, Paquito D’Rivera, John Popper, Billy Joel, James, The Rose, Peter, Paul & Mary, Iggy Pop, Nash the Slash, Eraserheads, Yello, Robert Charlebois, Alceu Valença, Madalitso Band, Sugar, Leiva, Mark Fry, and JVC Force, among others.

In addition to the United States, the festival includes films with ties to 14 other countries, including Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Japan, the Philippines, Malawi, Brazil, Iran, Malta, and Australia. Sixteen films are premiering on Long Island, including threeworld premieres.

Day 2- Saturday, September 26th 11 am-9pm

The Rose Come Back to Me

Hallelujah, I’m Thin and Beautiful

The Blind Reggaetonera (Long Island Premiere)

The Art of Being Different. After the screening: A live conversation with Director and Subject Marlow Jean Paniccia.

Till the Last Note

Naumburg at 100: A Legacy of Greatness (World Premiere). After the screening: A live conversation with Director Catherine Tambini

The Best Summer

Changes: The Story of Sugar. After the screening: A live conversation with Director of Photography Paul Yee.

The Song of Hiawatha: The Life and HIGH Times of the First Black Hippie (Long Island Premiere). After the screening: A live conversation with Executive Producer Steven Blush

Summer Tour. After the screening: A live conversation with Director Mischa Richter

Nash the Slash Rises Again! (East Coast Premiere)

Making Music From Monsters

Billy Preston: That’s the Way God Planned It (Long Island Premiere)

James: Getting Away With It

The Long Island Underground Legends of Hip Hop. After the screening: A live conversation with Director Archie Snowden and a special music performance to be announced.

