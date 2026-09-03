Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival Day 1

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival returns for it's second year at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook village (97 Main Street) from September 25th through September 27th from 11am to 9pm. Check website for tickets and daily passes.

Full film schedule and details available at limusichalloffame.org/music-documentary-film-schedule/

This year’s festival has expanded significantly in scope over last year’s and will include 43 short and feature-length music documentary films, live performances, and Q&A panel discussions to be held in two theaters. Featured artists in the films include Ann Wilson, Kenny Loggins, Billy Preston, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, Biz Markie, Beastie Boys, James Taylor, Foo Fighters, Paquito D’Rivera, John Popper, Billy Joel, James, The Rose, Peter, Paul & Mary, Iggy Pop, Nash the Slash, Eraserheads, Yello, Robert Charlebois, Alceu Valença, Madalitso Band, Sugar, Leiva, Mark Fry, and JVC Force, among others.

In addition to the United States, the festival includes films with ties to 14 other countries, including Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Japan, the Philippines, Malawi, Brazil, Iran, Malta, and Australia. Sixteen of the films are premiering on Long Island, with three of them being world premieres.

Day 1- Friday, September 25th 11 am-9pm

Whistle (Long Island Premiere)

Symphony For the Future

The Final Bow

Built On Zydeco: A Louisiana Music Documentary (New York Premiere)

Drive Through The Smoke – A Night With John Popper (Long Island Premiere)

RECOLLECTIONS: Val Shively and 50 Years of Collecting Record (East Coast Premiere)

After the screening: A live conversation with Director/Producer Christopher Plant, Executive Producer Chris Fralic and Subject Val Shively

The Last Seat in the House

The Banjo Boys (Long Island Premiere)

Forced Symphony

For the Love of the City (World Premiere)

After the screening: A live conversation with Director Michael Lacy

Keeping Time: The Malta Jazz Festival Story (North American Premiere)

Ann Wilson: In My Voice (Long Island Premiere)

After the screening: A live conversation with Director Barbara Jean Hall

1971: Billy Joel’s Lost Interview (World Premiere)

After the screening: A live conversation with Director Adam Ripp, Ed Mann and Irwin Mazur.

VIVO 76: Alive in ’76

Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart

After the screening: A live conversation with Director Dori Berinstein

