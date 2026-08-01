Logical Pretzel - The Songs of Steely Dan - FREE CONCERT

FREE TICKET SHOW | SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 | 7:30PM SHOW / 6:30PM DOORS

Free tickets may be reserved in advance via Ticketing Website Button! Free tickets are also issued day of show at the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies).

Logical Pretzel is an eight-piece collective honoring the music of Donald Fagen and Walter Becker. The band's take on Steely Dan includes infectious hits like "Rikki Don't Lose that Number" and "My Old School", as well as jazzy deep-catalogue cuts. Logical Pretzel is made up of hyperlocal talented musicians with ace credentials, performing with established bands such as Ace & Friends, Accidental Breakdown, The Avengers, Cover Story, Laughin’ Bones, Nemesis, Old School Revue, Rock Paper Soul, and Santoro & Friends. Drummer David Weber has also toured nationally with such acts as Copperhead (which he co-founded), Link Wray, and Michael Bloomfield - and opened for Steely Dan and several major acts.

With their polished sound and joyful spirit, Logical Pretzel is a celebration for Dan fans and new audiences alike.

Steve Hanson - Lead Vocals, backing keyboard. Steve can also be seen with Cover Story and with Mark Zelenz' Solo Gig behind a bass guitar. Jon Flom - Keyboards. Jon also performs with Cover Story, The Avengers, and The Bards. Larry Siebert - Guitar. Larry also plays in the Grateful Dead tribute bands Ace & Friends and Laughin' Bones. John 'JT' Tavernesi- Saxophones, flute, percussion, backing keys. JT can also be seen with his reggae band Accidental Breakdown. Ed Byron - Bass guitar. Ed is solely dedicated to Logical Pretzel and the music of the Dan. He refuses to play anything else! Dave Weber - Drums. Dave founded the band Copperhead and toured the country, actually opening for Steely Dan and several major acts. Caroline Brokaw Tucker - backing vocals. She can also be seen fronting Rock Paper Soul Band. Megan Tyre - backing vocals. Megan is the lead singer of Cover Story Band.

The Levitt Pavilion 2026 Season includes over 50 shows presented free-of-charge (free-ticket shows) - as well as our Stars on Tour paid-ticket series and Gala - to fill your spring, summer and fall with music, performing arts and more. SIGN UP FOR OUR ENEWS TO STAY TUNED!

Support free access to the arts! Get your 2026 Membership now! Members also enjoy access to a member reserve of free tickets (based on limited supplies) to free shows throughout the Season *plus* enjoy exclusive member discounts on paid-ticket shows throughout the season!*

Reminders: Free tickets are also issued via the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies). If all available public-facing free tickets are distributed in advance, season members receive priority access to a limited supply of free tickets (this "member reserve" of free tickets is based on limited supplies, while supplies last).

TERMS: Claiming a ticket or being a guest at the venue is an agreement to comply with all of the venue’s discretionary rules and safety protocols which are subject to change at any time. Please read all info at Levittpavilion.com before claiming ticket(s). Note: Policies vary from show to show; please read guidelines specific to the show you are planning to attend.

August 15, 2026 | 7:30 pm