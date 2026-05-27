Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum's 19th Annual Old-fashioned Flea Market

On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will host its 19th annual Old-fashioned Flea Market in Norwalk’s Mathews Park. Co-chaired by LMMM Trustee Lisa Pisano Henderson and Education Coordinator Heather Dunn, the event will feature a diverse array of vendor booths offering antiques, repurposed furniture, jewelry, and specialty farm-to-table goods. Beyond shopping, attendees can enjoy a variety of food trucks. A collection of classic and antique cars from the Connecticut Seaport Car Club will entertain shoppers of all ages.

The Mansion’s volunteers will host a White Elephant Table featuring items donated by supporters. The Gift Shop will also be open, offering museum-themed accessories and an eclectic selection of gifts, including logo-embroidered totes, designer jewelry, elegant scarves, and books on history and preservation. Additionally, $5 mini-tours of the Mansion’s first floor will be available to the public from 12 to 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s educational and cultural programs.

The event will take place rain or shine. Vendor spaces are approximately 10x16 feet and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Vendor spaces are $85.00 each ($75.00 if submitted by July 15). Food truck spaces are $200.00 ($150.00 if submitted by July 15), with advance payment required. The Museum will offer a limited number of booths to area nonprofits who want to share their message and mission with Flea attendees. Admission to the Park and the outdoor event is free.

LMMM’s programs are made possible in part by LMMM’s 2026 Season Distinguished Benefactors: The City of Norwalk, The Maurice Goodman Foundation, Inc., and Lockwood-Mathews Foundation, Inc.; LMMM’s Leadership Patrons: Dr. Michele and Attorney Miklos Koleszar; and The Sealark Foundation. For more information on tours and programs, please visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, email info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, or call 203-838-9799.

