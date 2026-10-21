Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum to Receive Prestigious Award for the Exhibit “Bulls of Wall Street”

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum proudly announces that it has won a prestigious award from the Connecticut League of Museums for the exhibition, “Bulls of Wall Street: High Finance, Power, and Social Change in Victorian America.” The award ceremony will be held on October 27, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the New Britain Museum of American Art.

LMMM Chairman of the Board Douglas Hempstead and Executive Director Susan Gilgore said in a joint statement, "We are incredibly grateful to the Connecticut League of Museums for honoring ‘Bulls of Wall Street.’ Our goal was to offer a thought-provoking perspective on early American finance, and we are thrilled that this exhibition has resonated so deeply with our community. We want to recognize the hard work of our curators, volunteers, and staff, as well as the generosity of our supporters and lenders who helped us bring this project to the finish line.”

“Bulls of Wall Street” was conceptualized and led by E. D. Susan Gilgore and curated by Museum Consultant Stacey Danielson. With rare and never-before-seen period artifacts, photos, documents, and costumes from public and private collections, this exhibition explored the financial world of LeGrand Lockwood, one of America’s leading figures in 19th-century American finance, and his peers—Vanderbilt and Gould. This program also investigated the role of trailblazing women such as Victoria Woodhull and Hetty Green, as well as individuals from marginalized communities such as the first black millionaire in America, Jeremiah Hamilton, who tried to break Wall Street’s “glass ceiling” and enter the world of finance and the market in 19th-century America.

The exhibition, “Bulls of Wall Street” was generously sponsored by: CT Humanities, for both the research and the implementation phases of the project, and supporters Tim & Sheila Pettee, LMMM Trustee Kathy Olsen, CPA, and Dr. Michele & Attorney Miklos Koleszar.

About the Connecticut League of Museums

The Connecticut League of Museums (www.ctleague.org) unifies and strengthens our state’s museums and cultural resources to expand their capacity and community impact. Since 1950, the League has supported its member museums, historical societies, libraries, and other cultural heritage institutions across the state through professional development, networking and community, workshops and training, and an annual conference and awards program. The League also runs Connecticut Collections (www.ctcollections.org), an open-source collections management system and online portal that makes Connecticut’s museum and archival collections accessible to researchers worldwide.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is a National Historic Landmark. For more information on schedules and programs please visit: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, e-mail info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, or call 203-838-9799.

