Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Explores the Dark History of Body Snatching in Upcoming Halloween Lecture

In celebration of the Halloween season, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will present the lecture, “Grave Objections: A History of Body Snatching for Science,” on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, from 6-8 p.m.

James Henry, a New York City tour guide and nine-year veteran docent at Brooklyn's historic Green-Wood Cemetery, will lead the presentation. Light refreshments will be served immediately following the presentation. For more information, pricing, and ticket sales, please visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or call (203) 838-9799.

This talk will explore the dark underbelly of medical history and the 100-plus-year reign of the body snatchers. Driven by a severe shortage of legal cadavers for medical training, professional "ghouls" built a lucrative seasonal industry by secretly exhuming fresh corpses from local burial sites.

This illicit trade disproportionately targeted marginalized communities, igniting public fury and violent “anatomy riots,” including New York City’s massive 1788 uprising. While families fought back with creative defensive measures to protect their dead, the grim business of body snatching persisted for generations, until modern anatomy laws and shifting medical practices claimed to shut it down. Or did they? Join us for a thrilling evening of true crime as we find out where all the bodies aren't buried.

Guest speaker James Henry specializes in New York City cemeteries and burial grounds. He is currently writing and illustrating a novel detailing the global history of body snatching.

LMMM’s 2026 Lecture Series is sponsored in part by The DiNardo-Aiello Family Fund, and The Sante Center for Natural Healing. LMMM’s 2026 programs are made possible in part by LMMM’s Season Distinguished Benefactors: The City of Norwalk, The Maurice Goodman Foundation, Inc., and Lockwood-Mathews Foundation, Inc., LMMM’s Leadership Patrons: Dr. Michele & Attorney Miklos Koleszar and The Sealark Foundation, Inc., and LMMM’s Founding Patrons: The Estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is a 501(c)(3) organization and National Historic Landmark located at 295 West Avenue in Norwalk, CT.

Image Credit: Thomas Rowlandson “Grave-robbers, with death pictured as a nightwatchman” (1755), pen and ink, with watercolor (Courtesy of The Public Domain Archive, Wellcome Collection, England)

