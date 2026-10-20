Local Author Fair!

Join us to meet authors from Waterford and the surrounding area. This is a wonderful chance to support their work—buy a book for yourself or, with the holidays right around the corner, give one as a gift! Drop-in to hear from local and regional writers as they showcase their work and offer insight on their creative journeys. Books available for purchase and signing.

Light refreshments will be provided. No registration necessary. This program is free and open to the public.

Mark your calendars and stop by!