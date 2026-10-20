Local Author Fair!
Local Author Fair!
Join us to meet authors from Waterford and the surrounding area. This is a wonderful chance to support their work—buy a book for yourself or, with the holidays right around the corner, give one as a gift! Drop-in to hear from local and regional writers as they showcase their work and offer insight on their creative journeys. Books available for purchase and signing.
Light refreshments will be provided. No registration necessary. This program is free and open to the public.
Mark your calendars and stop by!
Waterford Public Library
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Waterford Public Library
860-444-5805
waterfordlibrary@waterfordct.org
Waterford Public Library
49 Rope Ferry RoadWaterford, Connecticut 06385
860-444-5805
waterfordlibrary@waterfordct.org