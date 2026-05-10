Lloyd Knight: The Drama

Created by dancer Lloyd Knight, choreographer Jack Ferver, and filmmaker Jeremy Jacob, The Drama highlights the life of Martha Graham Dance Company Principal Dancer Lloyd Knight in an intimate and personal solo dance work inspired by two important women in his life: his mother and the legendary modern dance choreographer Martha Graham. The Drama lays bare what it takes both physically and psychologically to pursue a life in dance and touches on Knight’s upbringing and what drew him to dance from an early age.

Exploring ideas around femininity, iconic roles within the Martha Graham Company, and more, The Drama utilizes movement, spoken word, sound, video, and creative colorful projection to give audiences an immersive experience. Knight will have audiences in awe of his physicality, his remarkable dance technique, and his storytelling in this moving and entertaining one-hour solo work.