Lizzy & The Triggermen - FREE CONCERT

FREE TICKET SHOW | FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 | 7:30PM SHOW / 6:30PM DOORS

Free tickets may be reserved in advance via Ticketing Section below! Free tickets are also issued day of show at the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies).

LA-based big band, Lizzy & the Triggermen, make vintage music for modern times. As NPR raves, they are "one part Eartha Kitt, one part Ella Fitzgerald, one part Amy Winehouse." Underneath the retro glamour is a captivatingly modern band who is just as at home selling out legendary venues like the Troubadour as topping the jazz charts (#3 iTunes) alongside heavyweights like Miles Davis and Kamasi Washington.

Their shows are a joyously subversive mixture of vintage gems, showtunes, and swinging originals about everything from fast fashion to fascism. Like the songs of Prohibition Era which so inspire them, their music boldly tackles our troubles and turns them into killer dance songs that fill the audience with joy the way only a wailing horn section can.

At the helm is Lizzy: a charismatic siren with a searing wit and soaring voice. Her "powerhouse vocals" (Broadway World), forged singing opera, recall the great old divas while still sounding completely unique and new. Her songwriting, which Janis Ian likened to Leonard Cohen, is filled with the same biting humor she used to create TV comedies for HBO, Amazon, Legendary, CBS, and the History Channel, garnering multiple Emmy nominations.

But the star power doesn't stop with Lizzy. It emanates through her entire incredible band, a multi-generational dream team of crushers who have played with everyone from Harry Connick Jr. to Benny Goodman. In fact, their arranger played lead trombone as well as did some arranging for Goodman's last orchestra.

There is no doubt that what Lizzy & the Triggermen are doing is audaciously against the grain, but it is clearly resonating across a broad range of audiences. It is a testament to how versatile and visceral their music is that they have not only toured with iconic rock band, Squeeze, to standing ovations and calls for encores, but also have been selected for top festivals (Tucson Jazz Festival, SXSW), co-headlined Modernism Week alongside Samara Joy and Nancy Sinatra, and have garnered millions of views on social media.

The Levitt Pavilion 2026 Season includes over 50 shows presented free-of-charge (free-ticket shows) - as well as our Stars on Tour paid-ticket series and Gala - to fill your spring, summer and fall with music, performing arts and more. SIGN UP FOR OUR ENEWS TO STAY TUNED!

Support free access to the arts! Get your 2026 Membership now! Members also enjoy access to a member reserve of free tickets (based on limited supplies) to free shows throughout the Season *plus* enjoy exclusive member discounts on paid-ticket shows throughout the season!*

Reminders: Free tickets are also issued via the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies). If all available public-facing free tickets are distributed in advance, season members receive priority access to a limited supply of free tickets (this "member reserve" of free tickets is based on limited supplies, while supplies last).

TERMS: Claiming a ticket or being a guest at the venue is an agreement to comply with all of the venue’s discretionary rules and safety protocols which are subject to change at any time. Please read all info at Levittpavilion.co, before claiming ticket(s). Note: Policies vary from show to show; please read guidelines specific to the show you are planning to attend.

August 28, 2026 | 7:30 pm