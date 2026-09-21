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Livestream Keynote Lecture with Katherine A. Schwab, PhD

Livestream Keynote Lecture with Katherine A. Schwab, PhD

Join us for the Livestream Keynote Lecture with Katherine A. Schwab, PhD (Professor emerita, Art History & Visual Culture)!

Fairfield University - Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
https://www.fairfield.edu/academics/centers-and-institutes/arts-and-minds/

Artist Group Info

Katherine A. Schwab
Fairfield University - Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4046
museum@fairfield.edu
https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/