Livestream Keynote Lecture with Katherine A. Schwab, PhD
Livestream Keynote Lecture with Katherine A. Schwab, PhD
Join us for the Livestream Keynote Lecture with Katherine A. Schwab, PhD (Professor emerita, Art History & Visual Culture)!
Fairfield University - Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
Artist Group Info
Katherine A. Schwab
Fairfield University - Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
200 Barlow RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4046
museum@fairfield.edu