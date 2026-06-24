Lisa Scottoline - Author Talk and Signing

Bank Square Books and the Garde Arts Center present an author talk and signing with Lisa Scottoline for her new book This Changes Everything.

In this “riveting, deeply felt and empowering thriller that is also a touching ode to female friendship” (Laura Dave) from #1 bestselling author Lisa Scottoline, a woman risks her life to help her closest friend find justice for a tragic crime and realizes she has more power than she ever knew.

Julia Pritzker loves her new life as a wife and mother in beautiful Tuscany—except that she misses her best friend Courtney, back in the States. One night, Julia calls Courtney and reaches her as she’s arriving at her grandmother’s farm in Pennsylvania.

Then the unthinkable happens.

A dreadful premonition overwhelms Julia as Courtney is entering the house—but it’s too late to stop Courtney, who makes a heartbreaking discovery. Her beloved grandmother has been murdered, and the killer is escaping out the back door. A distraught Courtney chases him, but he jumps into a pickup truck and gets away.

Julia flies home the next morning to support Courtney in her grief. The local police believe the murder was a botched burglary, but the women suspect something much more sinister. They dig to unearth the truth in a town filled with explosive secrets, and Julia’s uncanny intuition points her to the missing pieces of a dark puzzle.

The women call in hotshot Philly lawyer Bennie Rosato, but events take a deadly turn, and Julia becomes the target of a murderous conspiracy. She ends up fighting for her life, with no one to save her … but herself.

Only a blockbuster talent like Lisa Scottoline can tell this riveting and layered of a story, combining a woman’s search for truth with the revelation of her own empowerment, as well as the enduring strength and joys of female friendship.

About the Author

Lisa Scottoline is the #1 bestselling and Edgar Award-winning author of 38 novels. She is the President of Mystery Writers of America and has been named a Thriller Master by International Thriller Writers. A former trial lawyer, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and its law school, where she taught Justice & Fiction, a course she developed. Lisa also co-wrote a series of humorous memoirs with her daughter, novelist Francesca Serritella. There are 30 million copies of Lisa’s books in print, and she is published in 35 countries. She lives on a Pennsylvania farm with an array of disobedient pets, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.