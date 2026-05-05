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Lillibridge Ensemble Concert, for the benefit of the New Haven Immigrants Coalition

Lillibridge Ensemble Concert, for the benefit of the New Haven Immigrants Coalition

A chamber music concert to benefit the New Haven Immigrants Coalition (free-will offering; no tickets).

Program: Brahms Violin Sonata in G major, op. 78; Shostakovich Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano; Brahms Piano Quintet in F minor, op. 34.

First Presbyterian Church New Haven
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church New Haven
(203) 562-5664
office@fpcnh.org
fpcnh.org

Artist Group Info

Lillibridge Ensemble
madeleineforte@yahoo.com
First Presbyterian Church New Haven
704 Whitney Avenue
New Haven, Connecticut 06515
(203) 562-5664
office@fpcnh.org
fpcnh.org