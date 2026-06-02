Lifetime of Looking is a public program at the Bruce for adults experiencing cognitive decline, such as Alzheimer’s Disease, and their family members and caregivers. During this guided, interactive program, trained educators provide opportunities for conversation and discussion through art on exhibit and creative art-making.

Programs take place one Thursday each month from 2–3:30pm. The program is free with Museum admission and advanced registration is required. Please contact Stephanie Rice at srice@brucemuseum.org or (203) 413-6743 to sign up or for further information.