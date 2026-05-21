Let There Be Songs: An Evening with Bone Dry and Station Dawgs

Saturday, June 13, 7:30 PM (Doors at 7 PM)

Tickets: $20

Join local bands Bone Dry and Station Dawgs for a lively evening celebrating the music of the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, and Bob Dylan. Kick off your shoes and fill the air with cosmic vibes as we turn spring to summer and welcome in light, laughter, and love.

Bone Dry will perform at 7:30 PM, and Station Dawgs will follow around 8:30 PM.

Food + Drink: Bar and snacks for donations. Also BYOB.