Last Charge of the Light Horse to Perform at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on Oct. 25th

Last Charge of the Light Horse will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on October 25th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame....

About Last Charge of the Light Horse

Songwriter Jean-Paul Vest has seen the Washington Senators play baseball. He's broken his right thumb, baled hay, driven a forklift, learned algebra in French, walked in the painted desert, and been stung in the head by a large, angry hornet. His music sounds like it. He's also happily married with three great kids and some amazing friends. His music sounds like that, too. His albums with his band Last Charge of the Light Horse have charted as high as #1 on college radio stations across the country.

The guitar-bass-drums roots rock of the band's early releases has increasingly mixed with a willingness to experiment with varied styles and arrangements, to the point where guitarist Bob Stander's scorching guitar solo at the end of "Spoken" sounds right at home next to the banjo and tablas on "The Bill Comes Due." Those seeking a haunting clarinet solo or a bright trumpet fanfare need look no farther. And while keen listeners may notice the unusual time signatures (7/4, 5/4, 11/8), the music is deeply rooted in the songwriting traditions of 60s and 70s rock, folk, and pop.