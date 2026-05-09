Language of Freedom:How Revolutionary Rhetoric Inspired a Nation

The Seymour Library welcomes again the historian John Cilio. Mr. Cilio will speak on how the idea of an individual's freedom and and a nation's freedom grew from concepts present in the Colonists' print media and everyday interactions.

The Colonists' concept of freedom grew organically from concepts present in the print media of the time. Mr.Cilio will look into the early days of the Revolution---he will use primary and secondary sources as he focuses in the viewpoints and the mindset as the Colonists' gear up to the inevitable fight for independence.

The presentation will show how sermons from various states and church ministers, newspaper articles of the time and taverns served as lively hubs that encouraged Colonists to consider rebellion and ultimately self-governance as their best options for respect, independence and meaningful survival on their own collective terms.

Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.