Music in Dialogue with Poems of War & Conflict

KingstonClassical presents Haydn’s Seven Last Words for string quartet in dialogue with poetry that explores themes of war and conflict through voices across generations, including Wilfred Owen, Siegfried Sassoon, Anna Akhmatova, and contemporary Ukrainian poet Iryna Tsilyk, whose My Day captures the coexistence of fear, grief, love, and ordinary life during wartime.

Moving between music and spoken word, the program sets Haydn’s transcendent sounds alongside voices from past and present, exploring universal human questions of suffering, loss, violence, compassion, endurance, and hope. Together, these musical and spoken reflections invite us to hear this extraordinary work anew.

PERFORMERS

Helena Baillie, violin

Gary Capozziello, violin

Marka Gustavsson, viola

Anita Balazs, cello

Helen Atkinson, speaker

Joseph Luzzi, speaker

TICKETS

$25 community / $35 standard / $50 supporter

FREE Children 12 and under.

All tickets are general admission seating. Accessible entrance available. Beer, wine and cider bar offered.

Choose the ticket that feels right for you. Every option supports TEMPO in its own way, and we’re grateful to have you with us.

TEMPO Performing Arts Center is a project of Kingston Music Initiative (KMI), a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, recognized by the IRS. Our EIN is 99-0864420. Contributions to Kingston Music Initiative are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.