Keynote Lecture: The Shifting Impact of Our Visualizations of Antiquity
Keynote Lecture: The Shifting Impact of Our Visualizations of Antiquity
Join us for the Keynote Lecture with Katherine A. Schwab, PhD (Professor emerita, Art History & Visual Culture)!
Fairfield University - Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fairfield University Center for Arts & Minds
Artist Group Info
Katherine A. Schwab
Fairfield University - Barone Campus Center, Dogwood Room
200 Barlow RoadFairfield, Connecticut 06824
203-254-4046
museum@fairfield.edu