Kerry Kearny's Master Class Guitar Symposium at LI Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame on Aug 22nd

Musician Kerry Kearney will be bringing his popular guitar masterclass to the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on Aug. 22nd at 7pm. Limited seats. The event is open to the public and costs $12 for a ticket online or at the door. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own guitars.

Kearney will be working with guitar students demonstrating and teaching advanced guitar playing techniques including slide guitar, fingerpicking, blues and build lead guitar solos. The event will also include a jam session.

For tickets and more information visit limusichalloffame.org/tickets-and-gift-cards/

About Kerry Kearney

Kerry Kearney (pronounced "Car-Nee"), a slide guitar master, plays and works his instrument to limits that amaze even the most seasoned musician or cultured music fan. The sounds Kerry creates from his vintage, stock and custom made guitars are as unique as his song writing and original melodies. Kerry was voted "Best Guitarist of 1999" by the LI Voice and “Bluesman of the Year 2004” by the LI Blues Society. He is also the recipient of the prestigious Long Island Sound Award (L.I.S.A.) from the LI Music Hall of Fame and most recently, in 2013, he and his band mates were each inducted into the New York Blues Hall of Fame. He has toured nationally and internationally with the Allman Brothers Band and Dickey Betts, and has performed with such contemporaries as Sonny Landreth and Robert Randolf. Kerry and his band have shared the stage with the great BB King at the NYCB Westbury Theater and at the Paramount Theater in Huntington, NY, as well as Robert Cray with the Blind Boys of Alabama and The Blues Brothers starring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi.

Kerry Kearney’s style, music from the “Psychedelta”, is his own brand containing an upbeat mix of American Blues & Roots, created from writing and performing on the circuit for over 40 years. Along with his band, he has continued to experience an overwhelming and positive response over the airwaves and especially when performing live. His wailing upbeat style of blues, driven by tasty, inspired guitar riffs, electrifying slide and infectious rhythms, has allowed Kerry to amass a huge loyal following.

For more information about the band, visit http://kerrykearneyofficial.com/.