July 4th Weekend Silent Disco Dance Party

We can give you 250 reasons why you should kick-off the Independence Day weekend festivities at the popular and most celebratory Silent Disco Dance Party. Let’s start with three…DJ Mister Lama will spin iconic disco and funk tunes, ZiggaSun will drop hip-hop and rap, beats, and Schvitz-a-Lot will blast the most danceable pop hits from the ’80s to today! Get your most fun-loving group of friends together and grab some headphones, choose your channel, and dance the night away under the stars in a high-energy, all-ages celebration of sound. And for those who don’t feel like dancing, spectating is almost as fun!

Wine, beer, cocktails, and snacks will be available for purchase from Louise & Howie’s Coffee Cart in the Furman Garden.