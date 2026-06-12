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Join the Conversation: First Amendment and the American Flag

Join the Conversation: First Amendment and the American Flag

WSHU invites you to a very special “Join the Conversation” event celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Nadine Strossen--an internationally acclaimed free speech scholar and past national President of the American Civil Liberties Union--will speak with Dr. Aaron Weinstein--Assistant Professor of Politics at Fairfield University--about First Amendment issues and the American flag.

Their conversation will be moderated by WSHU Reporter Molly Ingram and was inspired by the extraordinary For Which It Stands… exhibit at the Fairfield University Art Museum. Audience Q & A will follow.

Bellarmine Hall at Fairfield University
15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WSHU Public Radio
12033711255
janicep@wshu.org
www.wshu.org

Artist Group Info

liebm2@sacredheart.edu
Bellarmine Hall at Fairfield University
200 Barlow Rd
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
2033656604
events@wshu.org
https://www.wshu.org/Join-the-Conversation-First-Amendment-American-Flag