Join the Conversation: First Amendment and the American Flag

WSHU invites you to a very special “Join the Conversation” event celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Nadine Strossen--an internationally acclaimed free speech scholar and past national President of the American Civil Liberties Union--will speak with Dr. Aaron Weinstein--Assistant Professor of Politics at Fairfield University--about First Amendment issues and the American flag.

Their conversation will be moderated by WSHU Reporter Molly Ingram and was inspired by the extraordinary For Which It Stands… exhibit at the Fairfield University Art Museum. Audience Q & A will follow.