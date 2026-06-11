John Waters: Going to Extremes

John Waters is back on the road with a whole new fast-moving crackpot comedy show that will beg the authorities to drop a net on both him and his rabidly insane audience. He knows his deviously demented fans will fight back with a limp-wrist fist.

He’s dressed to thrill and ready to rant about pro-punk conversion therapy, right-wing female-female impersonators, extreme amusement parks, even prank guerrilla placement of phony incendiary book titles in libraries that recently banned gay children’s classics. Yessir, the Duke of Dirt has reckless eyeballs and he’s lookin’ for you, lunatics!

Let’s all drill a hole in our heads so we’re high forever and crash the Kennedy Center! His filth followers don’t get off, they get on you and scream, “Go! Go! Go to the John Waters show!”

Going to Extremes. It’ll make you scream!