John Ford to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on July 19th

John Ford will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on July 19th from 3-4pm. The event is free for members or with general admission ticket purchase or $10 at the door concert ticket purchase.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org

About JOHN FORD

John Ford’s 50+ year career has traversed psychedelia with Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera, progressive folk with the Strawbs, eclectic rock with Hudson-Ford, punky new wave with the Monks, and even 30’s-style music hall with High Society. An Englishman in New York since the mid-‘80’s, Ford launched a solo career spotlighting his melodic gifts in power pop and acoustic-based rock settings.

For his latest album, the eternally youthful John Ford presents Between a Rock and a Hard Place, a lyrically reflective and musically energetic set that seamlessly integrates covers of Tom Petty’s “Walls” and George Harrison’s “The Rising Sun” with John’s self-penned songs.