Jessie Altman - FREE SHOW

Jessie Altman is a rising force in music, named one of SPIN’s “Top Emerging Artists.” With over 1 million streams, she’s known for soulful vocals and a cinematic sound. Her debut album Aftermath sparked major tours and growing buzz, with live performances that continue to set her apart.

Jessica’s artistry has caught the attention of People Magazine, Entertainment Tonight, Forbes, Numero Netherlands, Parade, Page Six, Galore, Flaunt, and more, all naming her one to watch. Her live performances, from The Tamron Hall Show to iHeart’s Dunkin’ Music Lounge in NYC reinforces her reputation as an authentic storyteller and rising powerhouse in contemporary pop.