Jennifer Butler Fall Fashion Show & Fundraiser
Jennifer Butler Fall Fashion Show & Fundraiser
The Friends of the Fairfield Public Library invite you to Jennifer Butler’s Fall 2026 Fashion Show for women and men in the Bruce Kershner Gallery at the Main Library.
Tax-deductible donations will be taken at the door (suggested donation is $50.00). Light refreshments will be served.
All proceeds benefit the Library's programs and services for the public.
Advance registration is appreciated.
Fairfield Public Library
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Fairfield Public Library
203-912-5963
friends@fplct.org
Artist Group Info
Jennifer Butler
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RDFairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org