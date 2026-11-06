Seymour Library again welcomes back Jeff Belanger--one of New Englander's foremost storyteller and researcher of folklore and legends as he explores the Dead of Winter!

He has been seen and heard on podcasts, History Channel, Travel Channel, Discovery, Biography, PBS, CBS News, Amazon Prime, Coast to Coast AM, NPR, NBC, ABC, CBS, and over a dozen books on the unexplained.

Tonight's talk will be about a topic that lurks on a New Englander's mind--the Dead of Winter. This talk will explore the haunts, legends and monsters associated with winter. From frozen people, to abominable snow beasts, from icy haunts to strange creatures who adapt to freezing temperatures the Dead of Winter will give you something to shiver about.

For more information about this free program call the Library at 203-888-3903. No registration needed.