Jazz Foundation of America Presents: Stephen Blum!! FREE @ Danbury Public Library (16 years old and up)

Experience live jazz like you’ve never heard it before: up close, relaxed, and full of energy!

Join us this fall for Studio 170 Sound Sessions, a three-part concert series featuring acclaimed guitarist Stephen Blum. Held in the Farioly Room at the Danbury Library, this unique series transforms the space into an intimate live music setting inspired by modern in-studio performances.

- September 24: Standards & Stories

- October 22: Blues & Roots

- November 19: Inside Improvisation

Free and open to all. No prior music knowledge needed……just come listen.

Presented in partnership with the Jazz Foundation of America, supporting professional musicians and bringing world-class talent to local communities.

FREE for Ages 16+ No Registration is Required.

For more information contact Aurelio: amuraca@danburylibrary.org