Jazz and the Spoken Word at New Haven Museum

“Jazz and the Spoken Word,” a rich tradition where the syncopated rhythms of jazz merge with the cadence of spoken poetry, will bring area artists together in an exciting new collaboration between Jazz Haven and The New Haven Museum on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 2 p.m. Free with regular museum admission.

The art of spoken word has become an important component of Jazz Haven’s mission to explore the full breadth of the culture of jazz, says organizer and drummer Jesse Hameen II. “This format brings together poets, musicians, photographers, painters and other artists whose works are influenced by the jazz experience in America.”

The master musicians performing that evening include Hameen on drums, Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere on bass, Will Cleary on saxophone and Darren Litzie on piano. Spoken-word artists Kate Rushin, Shaunda Holloway, Craig O’Connell, Frank Cochran and Stanley Welch will perform original works and recitations of famous jazz poetry to the swinging grooves. The event will also include an invitation to the greater spoken-word community to participate.

Hameen says the art of spoken word has long been associated with jazz. He notes that one of the earliest and most famous examples of the spoken word and jazz is “The Weary Blues,” a 1925 composition by Langston Hughes recited by the poet over jazz arrangements by Charles Mingus in 1958.

Other famous spoken-word jazz collaborations include those by Gil Scott Heron, often called the “Godfather of Modern Rap,” Jon Hendricks, the “Poet Laureate of Jazz,” stand-up comedian Lord Buckley, poet Amiri Baraka and more.

“Spoken word is not a passive experience, but rather an active engagement between the speaker/poet and jazz musicians,” Hameen says. “It may include poetry, talking voices, scat, African chanting, vocalese or other renderings that can be incorporated with jazz rhythms and improvisation.”