Jake Miller to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment HOF on July 5th

Jake Miller will perform LIVE music at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on July 5th from 3-4pm. Concert also includes COMEDY performance by Mike Keegan. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase, or $10 at the door concert ticket and free to members.

For details on this and upcoming events please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/museum/

About JAKE MILLER

Born and raised on Long Island. Grew up in Dix Hills and attended Half Hallow Hills school district while also studying music at Nassau Cultural Arts Center. Enrolled in Five Towns Music College in Seaford for a year before performing with an original rock band, Paradise Alley. Started writing original music in college and then for bands like Paradise Alley and Scarred For Life (Eonian Records @2025).

Released a three-song original instrumental demo in 1993 (produced by Chris Risola/Steelheart) and was performing original songs at local venues in the mid 90's.

Since 2004, Jake has been touring with various Van Halen tribute acts including Bottoms Up, Everybody Wants Some and currently with Completely Unchained. He has toured all across the United States and to Germany, Kuwait and the UAE.

While keeping his busy schedule, Jake still finds time to write and record original songs as well as guitar session work.

Songs like "When I'm With You" and "In A Blink Of An Eye" are some of his greatest work and can be found on Reverb Nation at https://www.reverbnation.com/jakecliftonmiller.