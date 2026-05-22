Jacob Jonas The Company with Special Guest, Sara Mearns

“When Jacob Jonas The Company performs, energy doesn’t just seem to bounce off the walls—it reverberates off bodies.” – Los Angeles Times

Jacob Jonas The Company (JJTC) is a Los Angeles–based contemporary dance company founded by choreographer and director Jacob Jonas. Known for its interdisciplinary approach to performance, the company creates original works for stage and film while collaborating across visual art, music, and media. Since its founding, JJTC has presented work at venues including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and the Hollywood Bowl.

Tonight’s program highlights Jonas’s ongoing exploration of the body, nature, and resilience. The evening includes excerpts from Jonas’s film.dance series alongside stage works created for the company, including Nature Sounds While the IV Drips, RIVER, and RAIN. Moving between the quiet interior landscape of illness and healing and the expansive rhythms of the natural world, these works reflect on cycles of endurance, renewal, and transformation.

The program also features ZEBRA, a collaboration with New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Sara Mearns that explores the tension between strength and vulnerability in an intimate solo.