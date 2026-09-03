Jabulani Dhlamini with James Green

Photographer Jabulani Dhlamini, Hayden Visiting Artist, Yale School of Art, joins James Green, the Frances and Benjamin Benenson Foundation Associate Curator of African Art at the Gallery and organizer of Nguni: Migrant Nations of Southeast Africa, to discuss the photographs Dhlamini created for the exhibition. For this specially commissioned series of photographs, Dhlamini, known for a quiet, meditative documentary practice, turned his lens to the present-day revival of Nguni cultural practices, bringing 19th-century objects into dialogue with living communities. In conversation with Green, he reflects on the relationship between object and oral history, and the role of photographs in preserving historical memory.