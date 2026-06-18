Itzhak Perlman & The Perlman Music Program: Summer Celebration Concert

Presented by The Perlman Music Program & Guild Hall

Experience the future of classical music. Join legendary violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman as he conducts the world’s most gifted young string players in a rare “off-campus” performance. This seven-week residency culmination features soaring orchestral masterworks and a breathtaking choral performance led by The Perlman Music Program’s Assistant Conductor and alum, Nico Olarte-Hayes. Don’t miss this one-night-only showcase of the next generation of virtuosos.

Founded by Toby Perlman as a refuge to nurture early promise, The Perlman Music Program is home to the very best young artists from around the world. Each summer, The Program draws the most gifted young violinists, violists, and cellists (ages 12-18) from around the to its historic Shelter Island. Under a faculty led by violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman, students engage in an intensive curriculum of solo, chamber, orchestral, and choral performance.