© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Itzhak Perlman & The Perlman Music Program: Summer Celebration Concert

Itzhak Perlman & The Perlman Music Program: Summer Celebration Concert

Presented by The Perlman Music Program & Guild Hall

Experience the future of classical music. Join legendary violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman as he conducts the world’s most gifted young string players in a rare “off-campus” performance. This seven-week residency culmination features soaring orchestral masterworks and a breathtaking choral performance led by The Perlman Music Program’s Assistant Conductor and alum, Nico Olarte-Hayes. Don’t miss this one-night-only showcase of the next generation of virtuosos.

Founded by Toby Perlman as a refuge to nurture early promise, The Perlman Music Program is home to the very best young artists from around the world. Each summer, The Program draws the most gifted young violinists, violists, and cellists (ages 12-18) from around the to its historic Shelter Island. Under a faculty led by violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman, students engage in an intensive curriculum of solo, chamber, orchestral, and choral performance.

Guild Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Guild Hall
158 Main Street
East Hampton, New York 11937
6313240806
info@guildhall.org
https://www.guildhall.org/events/family-day-3/