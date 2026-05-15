Island Winds Chamber Ensemble in Concert honoring America's 250th Birthday
Island Winds Chamber Ensemble in Concert honoring America's 250th Birthday
Live musical peformance. The Island Winds Chamber Ensemble is a group of renowned Long Island musicians who have received accolades for their performances. The ensemble programs music ranging from light classics to contemporary favorites which includes selections by a wide variety of composers. Ensemble members have performed in venues from show theaters to major concert halls. This performance honors America on its 250th Birthday with music from the American Song Book, Broadway and Patriotic selections.
Cold Spring Harbor Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Island Winds Chamber Ensemble
516-316-2763 David Dolgon, bus.manager
islandwindsdectet@gamil.com
Artist Group Info
Valerie Jones (Artist - Promoter) member of the group
v3bnotes@gmail.com
Cold Spring Harbor Public Library
95 Harbor RoadCold Spring Harbor, New York 11724
631 692 6820
website@cshlibrary.org