Go Behind the Headlines

What was really happening inside Israel’s war room after October 7?

Join us for a fascinating behind-the-scenes conversation with Elliot Kaufman, Wall Street Journal editorial board member and co-author of the new book 'In the War Room: The Inside Story of Israel’s Fight Against Hamas and the Iranian Axis'.

Drawing on extraordinary access to senior Israeli and U.S. officials, Elliot will take us inside the leaders, debates and decisions that have shaped Israel’s war and explore what they mean for Israel and the Middle East going forward.

The conversation will be followed by audience Q&A.

$30 per person • Includes a copy of 'In the War Room'